TikTok's Chris Olsen and Ian Paget Break Up After 2 Years

After two years together, one of social media's brightest star couples is splitting up.

Chris Olsen and Ian Paget—known to fans through TikTok, Instagram and a joint YouTube channel—confirmed their split exclusively to E! News in separate statements.

"The past couple of weeks have been difficult for Chris and me, but ultimately, he's my best friend and always will be," Ian said. "While we're not boyfriends anymore, we're excited to explore our new relationship moving forward. We thank everyone for their continued love and support, in a way, this is just the beginning."

In his own statement Chris told E! News, "I'll always have so much love for Ian. We've been through an incredible amount together, and we'll always be connected in a beautiful way. While we're going to take some time apart and grow as individuals—this isn't the end of our time together, but a shift. I can't wait to keep cheering him on."