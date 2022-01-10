The Silva Twins Spill What's Next for Darcey & Stacey Season 3

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva are "Doing It Big"!
The fan favorite twins at the center of 90 Day Fiancé spin-off Darcey & Stacey are back and better than ever, thanks to a complete "mommy makeover," as the Silva sisters call their jaw-dropping twins-formation. Fans followed the Silva sisters' "transformative" trip to Turkey last season as the duo embarked on a plastic surgery and spiritual awakening.
"It was one of the best decisions we've ever made and it was for us to feel good and be a better version of ourselves," Darcey exclusively told E! News. "It was something we were ready to do. We're in our 40s and things kind of drop when you get older. It lifted our spirits as well. It was definitely a journey we'll never forget. We love the results."
As for their love lives going into season three, which premieres tonight, Monday, Jan. 10, Darcey has parted ways with ex-fiancé Georgi Rusev and Stacey is looking to expand her family with husband Florian Sukaj.
Plus the sisters' fashion and lifestyle brand House of Eleven is hitting new highs with "huge new collabs" in the works and a Miami Swim Week showing.
"We're launching it big, we're doing it big just like our song," Darcey teased. "We're expanding into home goods, beauty, women and men's fashions. We're really excited for it. We've done many fashion shows in the past. We're really excited for what the future holds."
Stacey added, "We're going global. We're not going to stop. House of Eleven is like a baby to us."
The Silvas founded House of Eleven in honor of their late brother Michael Silva, who died from cancer. "He was born on May 11, passed on July 11, so hence House of Eleven," Stacey noted. "With everything we do, we just want to make him proud."
The Silva family legacy is certainly at the heart of Darcey & Stacey, including looking to the next generation.
Darcey's daughters, Aniko and Aspen, are set to reappear this season, with a focus on Aniko competing in the Miss Connecticut Teen USA competition.
"They have amazing heads on their shoulders and everyone just really adores them. I'm so proud of them as a mom," Darcey gushed. "I'm just so excited for what their future holds. They're part of me, I'm part of them and they're a part of this journey as well."
Stacey also shared an update on her fertility journey with Florian. "It's something that we hold very near and dear to our hearts," she opened up. "You definitely see more of that and the outcome of that."
As Darcey put it, the sisters are in "manifesting mode" for 2022.
"It's just a wild ride," Darcey hinted. "There's always a little bit of drama in our world."
Stacey concluded, "I think it's going to surprise everybody that these two twins with a vision are making it happen. We started at 35, we were stay-at-home moms and here we are today. It's incredible."
Watch the full interview above!
Darcey & Stacey season three premieres tonight, Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. on TLC.