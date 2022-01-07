Olivia Munn Shares Adorable New Video of Her and John Mulaney’s Son

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Olivia Munn is sharing the perks of her biggest role yet: becoming a new mom.



On Jan. 6, the 41-year-old actress shared adorable footage of her and John Mulaney's baby boy, Malcolm Hiệp, to her Instagram Stories. In the clips, the couple's newborn is seen relaxing in a full-sleeved green-and-white striped onesie. And yes, there are already very tiny sounds coming from the little one.



Olivia's latest look as life as a new mom comes just a few days after she shared photos of the trio getting ready to ring in the new year. On Dec. 30, the Love Weddings Repeat actress shared several pics of John, 39, and Malcolm hanging out in the kitchen, getting ready for dinner. As Olivia's mom made a batch of stuffed Vietnamese buns, John got Malcolm involved in the festivities by playfully holding him up in an empty steamer pot.

Olivia and John first introduced fans to Malcolm on Christmas Eve by sharing a precious photo of their son, along with his full name, to their respective social media pages.