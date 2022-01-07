The Bachelor Sneak Peek: Cassidy Emerges as a Possible Front-Runner & Villain

Cassidy's not here to make friends.
She makes that abundantly clear in an E! News exclusive look at Jan. 10's episode of The Bachelor. In the sneak peek, the 26-year-old executive assistant refuses to participate in the group date, which includes setting up for a children's birthday party. Instead, Cassidy chooses to sit to the side and drink some lemon water.
"Cassidy and I are supposed to be building the dollhouse," one contestant complains to the Bachelor camera, "but I'm stuck building the house alone. I mean, she doesn't give a s--t about the birthday party."
Unbothered by the "miffed" ladies, Cassidy declares that she's there "to date Clayton," so, it isn't surprising when she swoops in and pulls Clayton away from the group date.
This move naturally further upsets her Bachelor peers, with one woman commenting, "Cassidy doesn't care what anyone thinks; it's disrespectful."
Meanwhile, Cassidy informs Clayton that she likes him "a lot" and proceeds to pull him in for a big kiss.
"As of this day, I think Cassidy might be a front-runner," she notes, referring to herself in the third person. While we appreciate Cassidy's confidence, she should be worried about alienating herself from the other women, because the Bachelor villain rarely nabs that final rose.
We can say with confidence that we are so looking forward to Monday's episode, as this dramatic scene takes place during an outing hosted by Hilary Duff. We wonder if the How I Met Your Father actress will have any advice to share when the women "Come Clean" about their disdain for Cassidy? Boy, we hope so.
Of course, this isn't the only drama to look forward to, as the Bachelor previously told E! News that his quest for love was a "wild ride."
"I did find love," the 28-year-old star further revealed. "As far as what that looks like, I think that's where everyone has to tune in and find out."
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.