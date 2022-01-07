E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

The Bachelor Sneak Peek: Cassidy Emerges as a Possible Front-Runner & Villain

In this exclusive clip from Jan. 10's episode of The Bachelor, Cassidy upsets the other ladies by ditching the group date for some alone time with Clayton Echard. See the dramatic scene here.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 07, 2022 10:00 PMTags
TVReality TVThe BachelorExclusivesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: "The Bachelor" First Group Date EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Cassidy's not here to make friends.

She makes that abundantly clear in an E! News exclusive look at Jan. 10's episode of The Bachelor. In the sneak peek, the 26-year-old executive assistant refuses to participate in the group date, which includes setting up for a children's birthday party. Instead, Cassidy chooses to sit to the side and drink some lemon water.

"Cassidy and I are supposed to be building the dollhouse," one contestant complains to the Bachelor camera, "but I'm stuck building the house alone. I mean, she doesn't give a s--t about the birthday party."

Unbothered by the "miffed" ladies, Cassidy declares that she's there "to date Clayton," so, it isn't surprising when she swoops in and pulls Clayton away from the group date.

This move naturally further upsets her Bachelor peers, with one woman commenting, "Cassidy doesn't care what anyone thinks; it's disrespectful."

Meanwhile, Cassidy informs Clayton that she likes him "a lot" and proceeds to pull him in for a big kiss.

photos
Your First Look at Hilary Duff and Ziwe on The Bachelor

"As of this day, I think Cassidy might be a front-runner," she notes, referring to herself in the third person. While we appreciate Cassidy's confidence, she should be worried about alienating herself from the other women, because the Bachelor villain rarely nabs that final rose.

We can say with confidence that we are so looking forward to Monday's episode, as this dramatic scene takes place during an outing hosted by Hilary Duff. We wonder if the How I Met Your Father actress will have any advice to share when the women "Come Clean" about their disdain for Cassidy? Boy, we hope so.

Getty Images

Of course, this isn't the only drama to look forward to, as the Bachelor previously told E! News that his quest for love was a "wild ride."

"I did find love," the 28-year-old star further revealed. "As far as what that looks like, I think that's where everyone has to tune in and find out."

For a taste of Clayton's unexpected journey, watch the exclusive scene above.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Ashley Graham Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Justin Ervin

2

Kylie Jenner Declares "I Am Woman" While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

3

See Dakota Johnson’s Subtle Yet Chic Hairstyle Change

4

Giddy Up: Now Is the Time to Join the Yellowstone Bandwagon

5

Proof Kim Kardashian’s Latest Bikini Selfie Is Her Sexiest Yet

Latest News

90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Offering Fart Jar to This Celeb

Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Prove They're Going Strong With Dog Date

Model Brooks Nader Says Someone Used an Apple AirTag to Track Her

January 2022 Celeb Book Picks From Reese Witherspoon & More

Exclusive

Bachelor Preview: Cassidy Thinks She's a Frontrunner

Stassi Schroeder Shares a Sweet Birthday Pic of Daughter Hartford

The MixtapE! Presents The Weeknd, Maren Morris and More New Music