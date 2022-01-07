John Travolta Makes Sweet Cameo Appearance in Daughter Ella's "Dizzy" Video

Watch : John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John Reunite at "Grease" Celebration

We've got chills and they're multiplying after listening to Ella Bleu Travolta's new song.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, the 21-year-old actor and musician took to Instagram to announce that she had released her first-ever single, "Dizzy."

The adorable minute-long video features Ella playing the piano and singing along to the sweet song before she receives a little help from none other than her very own musical dad, John Travolta.

The 67-year-old actor joins Ella on the clip's final verse, turning to look her in the eye as he sings the line, "Dizzy when you're with me, but it's okay. Love you anyway." Ella then places a kiss on her dad's cheek, which the proud father quickly returns.

"So happy and excited to say that my first single, 'Dizzy,' is out now!!!" She captioned the post. "It's been a long time coming but I'm still that 14-year-old weird girl at heart and I love it."