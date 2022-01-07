See Dakota Johnson’s Subtle Yet Chic Hairstyle Change

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show

Fifty shades of blonde coming right up.



Just in time for the fresh start of a new year, Dakota Johnson is sporting a slightly different look, adding a few fresh highlights to her dark brown hair. The Lost Daughter star, 32, was seen sporting the new ‘do while out and about in Santa Monica, Calif. on Jan. 6. For the daytime outing, the actress wore a light blue shearling-lined denim jacket, paired with blue jeans and sunglasses.



The latest photo of Dakota's chic, new look comes on the heels of her holiday getaway with boyfriend Chris Martin, 44. For the end-of-year trip to Tulum, Mexico, the couple brought along Chris' kids, Apple, 17 and Moses, 15, whose mom is Chris' ex, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Of their recent vacation, a source previously told E! News that the longtime loves decided to jet off to Mexico to ring in the new year with the Coldplay front man's kids and a group of friends.