This Video of Will Smith Farting While Working Out With the Miami Dolphins Will Make You LOL

Watch : Will Smith: What You HAVE to Know About the Actor

As Will Smith famously once asked, "And what the hell is that smell?!"

The 53-year-old Independence Day actor had a literal blast while working out at the Miami Dolphins' training facility. On Thursday, Jan. 6, the actor posted on Instagram and TikTok a video of himself accidentally farting while he was on his hands and knees, using a foam roller, and while a camera crew filmed his session.

"Training with the Miami Dolphins was going great," he captioned the clip, "until that morning coffee snuck up on me."

Will also wrote, "They said to relax ALL my muscles."

After the gassy gaffe, the actor and "Miami" rapper apologized. "Oh, sorry about that," he said, laughing. "Excuse me, excuse me."

He then asking the chucking bystanders, "Do you have showers in here?"

Will, who stars in the YouTube docuseries The Best Shape of My Life, had shared a longer version of the video on YouTube in late December. He captioned it, "I caught up with [quarterback] Tua Tagovailoa and [coach] Dave Puloka of the Miami Dolphins to toss the rock and do a little training."