This Video of Will Smith Farting While Working Out With the Miami Dolphins Will Make You LOL

Will Smith got a little too, er, relaxed while working out at the Miami Dolphins' training facility. Watch a video of his gassy gaffe.

By Corinne Heller Jan 07, 2022 6:28 PM
As Will Smith famously once asked, "And what the hell is that smell?!"

The 53-year-old Independence Day actor had a literal blast while working out at the Miami Dolphins' training facility. On Thursday, Jan. 6, the actor posted on Instagram and TikTok a video of himself accidentally farting while he was on his hands and knees, using a foam roller, and while a camera crew filmed his session.

"Training with the Miami Dolphins was going great," he captioned the clip, "until that morning coffee snuck up on me."

Will also wrote, "They said to relax ALL my muscles."

After the gassy gaffe, the actor and "Miami" rapper apologized. "Oh, sorry about that," he said, laughing. "Excuse me, excuse me."

He then asking the chucking bystanders, "Do you have showers in here?"

Will, who stars in the YouTube docuseries The Best Shape of My Life, had shared a longer version of the video on YouTube in late December. He captioned it, "I caught up with [quarterback] Tua Tagovailoa and [coach] Dave Puloka of the Miami Dolphins to toss the rock and do a little training."

Will's Instagram post went viral, drawing likes and laughs from fans and celebs such as Justin Bieber, Christina Milian and Nicole Scherzinger. Comedian Eddie Griffin wrote, "Whoops lol" while MC Lyte commented, "Peeeeeeuuuuuuuuu"

"We would of cut that out -young movie crews like to show authentic.!! [sic]" wrote Michael Bay, who directed Will in the Bad Boys films. "That's why I love you Will you keep it real."

Several fans empathized with Will. One wrote, "Oh my God I love this so much [four laughing emojis] it has happened to us all!" while another commented, "Welcome to middle age." Another person added, "S--t happens."

"I mean," wrote another fan, "he is the fresh prince of Bel 'Air.'"

Yo Will, smell ya later!

