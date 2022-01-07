The Boys Gets Premiere Date: Watch the Season 3 Teaser

This just in from Vought News Network: The Boys season three is coming to Amazon Prime in June.
On Friday, Jan. 7, Amazon Prime confirmed that three new episodes of The Boys will premiere on the streaming platform Friday, June 3, with the remaining five episodes released weekly. The final episode will stream on July 8.
Vought News Network previewed the third season on Seven on 7 With Cameron Coleman, teasing the arrival of new superhero Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler), who is getting his own reality TV show, Red, White & Blue Justice, on Vought+. Per the anchor, portrayed by actor Matthew Edison, the show will depict Blue Hawk as he "brings law and order to the rough streets of Trenton."
Weschler is just one of the newcomers to the Amazon series, with Jensen Ackles, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Laurie Holden, Frances Turner, Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan and Sean Patrick Flanery also set to make their Boys debut this season.
Ackles has teased his appearance as Soldier Boy on numerous occasions. In May, he posted a photo of himself with long hair and a shaggy beard, captioning the pic, "Just another day at the 'NEW' office. Happy taco Tuesday, folks. @theboystv #SoldierBoy."
According to reports, Soldier Boy is an O.G. supe, having served in World War II and participating in other major historical events.
Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit are confirmed to be returning.
But that wasn't all that Vought News reported. Coleman gave the first look at the yet-untitled Boys spin-off series, which will center on the students of Godolkin University, a college just for supes. Godolkin attendees are preparing for their first draft, but Coleman said that all eyes are on the Golden Boy, who is sure to be picked in the first round.
In March, Amazon confirmed that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Jaz Sinclair and The Rookie's Lizzie Broadway will star in the spin-off, with Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty and Maddie Phillips rounding out the cast.
Talk about a super-sized announcement.
Seasons one and two of The Boys are streaming now on Amazon Prime.