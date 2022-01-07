The Boys Gets Premiere Date: Watch the Season 3 Teaser

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

This just in from Vought News Network: The Boys season three is coming to Amazon Prime in June.

On Friday, Jan. 7, Amazon Prime confirmed that three new episodes of The Boys will premiere on the streaming platform Friday, June 3, with the remaining five episodes released weekly. The final episode will stream on July 8.

Vought News Network previewed the third season on Seven on 7 With Cameron Coleman, teasing the arrival of new superhero Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler), who is getting his own reality TV show, Red, White & Blue Justice, on Vought+. Per the anchor, portrayed by actor Matthew Edison, the show will depict Blue Hawk as he "brings law and order to the rough streets of Trenton."

Weschler is just one of the newcomers to the Amazon series, with Jensen Ackles, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Laurie Holden, Frances Turner, Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan and Sean Patrick Flanery also set to make their Boys debut this season.