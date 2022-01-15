Celebrate Chicago West's 4th Birthday by Looking Back at Her Cutest Pics

Watch : CUTEST Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics of 2021

Happy birthday, Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian's "Chi Chi princess" officially turns four today, Jan. 15. We can't wait to see what celebrations are in store for the not-so-little girl's big day, but in the meantime, we're kicking off the birthday fun by reminiscing on all of Chicago's cutest moments from over the years.

Think lots of selfies with aunts Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, 'fit checks, impromptu photoshoots with her siblings North, Saint and Psalm, and of course, plenty of snapshots featuring mom Kim and dad Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Chicago may only be four, but as the below pics show, it's clear that she's already growing into her own! These days, you can catch her playing with slime, hanging out with her cousins or making cameos on North's TikTok.

Perhaps the sisters will make a special birthday video?

Regardless, we're sure Chicago will be celebrated all day!