The Cutest Ski Styles for Hitting the Slopes or Hanging in the Lodge

Whether you're hitting the slopes, staying cozy in your cabin, or participating in après ski festivities, we've rounded up everything you need to be the most stylish snow bunny on the mountain.

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's hard to pinpoint the best part about a trip to the mountains. Some are eager for that first moment when you click into your skis while others are content to cozy up by the fire in the lodge with a good book. Popping champagne and drinking boozy hot chocolate for après (after) ski activities after a long day of skiing or snowboarding can also be the highlight of your trip.

With all of that said, packing for a ski trip is a difficult process. Looking chic while piling on layers to stay warm can seem daunting, and then there's the impossibly boujee outfits for après skiing to think about. 

This season, faux fur and sherpa are trending for those luxurious après ski activities. We've also rounded up classic belted jackets, brightly-colored pieces, and puffer coats that you'll see on the slopes, as well as cozy styles for hanging out in the lodge. Scroll below for trending ski looks, including accessories and skincare products that never go out of style during a long day in the elements so you can shred the slopes and mountain fashion! 

21 Ways To Wear The Velvet Trend Like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Celebs

Everywhere Belt Bag

This it girl-approved Lululemon accessory is called the Everywhere Belt Bag for a reason. You can rock it anywhere, and it's perfect to carry your ski pass, credit card, and vaccination card while you hit the slopes!  

$38
Lululemon

Oversized Utility Puffer

Gorgeous gorgeous girls love a good puffer. You can rock this one from skiing to dinner at the lodge! 

$160
$64
Abercrombie & Fitch

Roxy Creek High Waist Flare Leg Pants

Can't find flattering ski pants? Look no further than these Roxy flares

$170
Nordstrom

All Prepped Ski Jacket

Stand out on the slopes in this gorgeous coral color. This jacket features a Primaloft insulated design to keep you warm while staying lightweight. It also has an adjustable waistband for a super flattering fit! 

$398
$200
Free People

Ham Sandwich Beanie

A cute way to cover up helmet hair and stay warm while you après ski? Immediately yes!

$30
Free People

Surfanic Cozy carbondri base layer snow leopard leggings in multi

We're obsessed with these leopard-print leggings. Stay warm and trendy by wearing these under your snow pants. 

$58
$34
Asos

Cable Mockneck Sweater

If cozying up with a cup of cocoa in the lodge is more your vibe, this sweater is perfect for staying warm and trendy while your friends brave the snow! 

$75
$36
Abercrombie & Fitch

Faux Fur Vest

This faux fur vest looks super expensive, but it's on sale for just $67.20! It's perfect for any boujee après skiing you'll be participating in. 

$120
$68
Abercrombie & Fitch

Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

From the streets to the slopes, this jacket is giving major cool-girl energy. Bonus: it's a favorite among celebs! 

$280
The North Face

90s Sharkbite Cropped Graphic Crew Sweatshirt

Rock this sweatshirt under your jacket and grab one for your ski buddy. Coolest ski club ever!

$55
$27
Abercrombie & Fitch

Thermajane Women's Ultra Soft Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set with Fleece Lined

With over 20,500 5-star reviews on Amazon, this thermal underwear set is a must for staying warm while hitting the slopes! 

$40
$29
Amazon

ASOS 4505 ski belted jacket with faux fur hood

You'll feel super chic as you glide down the mountain in this adorable jacket featuring a faux fur hood and belt for a flattering fit. 

$143
Asos

Oversized Short Sherpa-Lined Vegan Leather Coat

When we think of après ski fashion, a sherpa-lined jacket like this one definitely comes to mind. 

$180
$72
Abercrombie & Fitch

Bunny Slope Printed Puffer

Your friends won't have any trouble finding you in the crowd when you're rocking the unique, bright pattern on this puffer!

$328
Free People

Black Contrast Faux Fur Belted Short Jacket

You'll look so chic and put together on the mountains in this jacket from Pretty Little Thing. 

$95
$59
Pretty Little Thing

OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles - 100% UV Protection

These goggles come in 20 different colors and feature an anti-fog lens and UV protection. Over 13,000 Amazon reviewers love them! 

$44
$30
Amazon

Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40

Don't forget your sunscreen, even in cold weather! Sunlight reflecting off of the snow is even more damaging to the skin. Supergoop's Glowscreen is perfect for skiing and your post-ski drinks. It gives you light coverage while keeping your skin hydrated and glowing in the dry weather. 

$36
Sephora

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

Summer Fridays' Jet Lag Mask is the rejuvenating, hydrating TLC your skin needs when you're in the mountains where the weather can be especially cold, windy, and dry. 

$49
Sephora

