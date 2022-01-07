E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

How Bindi Irwin's New Tattoo Honors Late Dad Steve and Daughter Grace Warrior

Late star Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin revealed new body art that pays tribute to both the Crocodile Hunter and her baby girl, whose middle name was also inspired by him.

Bindi Irwin wears her heart on her sleeve, or rather, under it.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the 23-year-old conservationist, zoo operator and daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and mother of 9-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell revealed a new tattoo on her inner forearm of an alligator beside the words "graceful warrior."

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior.' That's how her name was born," Bindi wrote on Instagram. "This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom."

She continued, "Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. [heart emoji] Since Grace's breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork."

Bindi's husband and Grace's father, Chandler Powell, commented, "Such gorgeous artwork[red heart emoji] You amaze me every day. Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together. Also, the Florida in me loves the alligator. Love you so much."

Steve died at age 44 in 2006 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray barb while shooting a wildlife documentary. Bindi was 8 at the time.

On the Irwin family's Discovery+ special, Crikey! It's a Baby, released last April, Bindi got emotional as she spoke with Chandler about her father and baby Grace, her first child and his first grandchild. "It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him," she said, "and it's devastating because I'll never get to watch their connection."

Last March, after giving birth to Grace, Bindi wrote on Instagram that her dad inspired her daughter's middle names. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she said. "Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Weeks earlier, while pregnant, Bindi told The Bump, "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place."

