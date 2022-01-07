Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

Following the news, many stars shared touching tributes to social media in honor of the actor, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kelly Rowland and Loni Love. Referring to the titular song from the movie To Sir, With Love, Whoopi Goldberg tweeted, "If you wanted the sky, I would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..To Sir…with Love. Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars."

Tyler Perry also wrote a dedication on Instagram that read in part, "To wake up this morning to a call that Sidney Poitier has passed away... all I can tell you is that my heart broke in another place. The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being will never be forgotten."