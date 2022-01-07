Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon.



Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor, has died at the age at 94, according to a source close to the family, who confirmed his passing to NBC News. The news was first announced, per The Independent, by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fred Mitchell, on Jan. 7. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed. E! News has reached out to reps for comment.



The iconic actor had a prolific career spanning over four decades—beginning in the 1950s—including starring roles in Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, To Sir, With Love and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. In 1964, Poitier made history by becoming the first Black and Bahamian-born actor to win an Academy Award in the Best Actor category.



His highly-polished list of accolades included two more Academy Award nominations, ten Golden Globes nominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, six BAFTA nominations, eight Laurel nominations, and a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination.