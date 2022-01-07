E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

Legendary star Sidney Poitier passed away on Jan. 7 at the age of 94, a source close to the family confirmed to NBC News.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon.
 
Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor, has died at the age at 94, according to a source close to the family, who confirmed his passing to NBC News. The news was first announced, per The Independent, by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fred Mitchell, on Jan. 7. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed. E! News has reached out to reps for comment.
 
The iconic actor had a prolific career spanning over four decades—beginning in the 1950s—including starring roles in Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, To Sir, With Love and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. In 1964, Poitier made history by becoming the first Black and Bahamian-born actor to win an Academy Award in the Best Actor category.
 
His highly-polished list of accolades included two more Academy Award nominations, ten Golden Globes nominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, six BAFTA nominations, eight Laurel nominations, and a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination. 

In 2002, Poitier received an Honorary Academy Award for his overall contribution to American film.

Denzel Washington, who became the second Black actor to win the Best Actor award later that evening for his performance in Training Day, thanked Poitier in his speech, saying, "I'll always be chasing you, Sidney. I'll always be following in your footsteps. There's nothing I would rather do, sir."
 
Before his passing, Poitier was one of the last surviving major stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, and the oldest living and earliest surviving male Academy Award winner. 

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, six daughters, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

