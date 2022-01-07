You Won't Believe Who Is Set to Play Audrey Hepburn in Upcoming Biopic

Watch : Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Talks Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Hairstyle

Audrey Hepburn's life is getting the Hollywood treatment.

According to multiple reports, Rooney Mara is going to portray the iconic actress in an upcoming biopic directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino. In addition to playing the lead role, Mara is producing the film for Apple.

Though Mara bears some similarity to the Funny Face star, social media users were quick to express disappointment that another lookalike was passed over for the role, with one person tweeting, "Lily Collins was born to play audrey hepburn and yes she does have the range. i said what i said."

Collins has frequently replicated images of Hepburn throughout her career, and has expressed admiration for the Breakfast at Tiffany's actress. In 2017, she attended a Givenchy fashion show, telling W Magazine, "I've loved the brand ever since I was little, just because of its association with Audrey."