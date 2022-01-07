E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian Praises Sister Kendall Jenner’s Lingerie Selfie: “Damn Girl”

Kim Kardashian is fan-girling over someone very near and dear to her for the model’s latest two-piece SKIMS look: sister Kendall Jenner.

Kim Kardashian isn't skimming over giving credit where it's due.
 
As proof, the SKIMS founder reposted a sexy selfie of younger sister Kendall Jenner to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 6. In the snap, the runway model is seen wearing a dark brown two-piece set from her clothing collection. For her repost, Kim, 41, aptly captioned the photo with a sticker that read, "Damn girl." As for Kendall, 26, she got the message across to her fans loud and clear by captioning her original Instagram Story post, "I live in @skims."
 
And if you're wondering about her exact two-piece ensemble, Kendall seems to be sporting the Fits Everybody One Shoulder Bralette and matching thong underwear from her sister's line.
 
As anyone keeping up with the siblings would note, this wouldn't be the first time they've shown each other support for their various endeavors. In fact, last July, Kim flipped the switch and stripped down for a special post dedicated to promoting Kendall's 818 tequila brand.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum struck a pose for the ‘gram in her sister's branded 818 green baseball hat, captioning the sultry Instagram pic, "Supportive Sister 818."

And that's not all. Just a few months before, Kim teamed up with Kendall and sister Kylie Jenner, 24, for an extra special Valentine's Day shoot for SKIMS. The trio posed in matching red bras and panties for what was Kim's "sexiest" SKIMS collection yet.
 
Just living proof that sometimes all the support you need can be found with those closest to you.

