This Cult Favorite, Skin-Clearing, Hydrating Face Wash Has 246.2K Sephora "Loves" & It’s 50% Off Today

If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora has an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.

Today's Sephora deal is on the Fresh Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash, which is an effective, yet gentle cleanser, that's compatible with all skin types. It's a three-in-one product that removes impurities (i.e. makeup), cleanses, and tones the skin. instead of stripping the skin, your skin will always feel balanced and hydrated when you have this in your routine.

In all honesty, this is an essential product. For 24 hours only, you can get this for 50% off. It's so good that one Sephora shopper shared, "I've bought this product 3 times already and i'm never going back to anything else. It helped clear my skin and it took me so long to find something that truly helped me!"