The Hills' Kaitlynn Carter Claps Back at Haters Criticizing Her "Revealing" Outfits

Watch : Spencer Pratt SPOILED Kaitlynn Carter's Baby News to Brody Jenner

Kaitlynn Carter doesn't have time for mom shamers.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 33, took to Instagram on Jan. 5 to address some of the comments she's received about her New Year's Eve outfit.

Kaitlynn wore a YSL jumpsuit to ring in 2022 with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock and a few of their friends. But after reading some of the social media criticism about her look, she decided to speak out.

"I've always read about women being criticized for their choices once they'd become mothers, but this is my first personal experience with it," she wrote in her post. "Over the course of my time on Instagram, I've worn a number of 'revealing' outfits, and no one's been concerned. All of [a] sudden NOW it's so shocking. It's very sad to me that that's the world we're living in. You're expected to dress one way pre-children and another way post."