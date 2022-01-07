Romeo Beckham Debuts Massive Neck Tattoo Inspired By Dad David’s Ink

Last July, the father-son duo had fans stopping mid-scroll when Romeo shared a photo of the two hanging out together—with matching blonde ‘dos—to his Instagram. In the pic, David rested his head on his son's shoulder and the resemblance was undeniable.

"Twinning handsome fellas [heart emojis]," one follower commented. Another simply added, "Same same, but different." A third chimed in, "Romeo looks more like David than David does!"