Gordon Ramsay Gives His Brutal Thoughts on Daughter's "Pathetic" Boyfriend

Watch : Gordon Ramsay Talks Going to "Hell and Back" A Second Time

This guy might as well be a contestant on Hell's Kitchen, because the feedback from Gordon Ramsay was harsh.

The celebrity chef did not hold back when revealing his true thoughts about his daughter's boyfriend during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

"I'm so naughty sometimes," Gordon said when asked about how he handles his kids' dating lives. "I just want the girls to be looked after, and for them to look after each other."

Noting that he's "anxious" about that, he confessed that he "did something really bad" recently when daughter Megan, 23, started seeing her ex-boyfriend, Byron, again.

"He was OK to begin with," Gordon said, before describing him as "a bit wet." He added, "You want a man to date your daughter, and he was just a little bit pathetic."

Kelly started cracking up over his candor. "Byron is peeing his pants somewhere," the talk show host joked.