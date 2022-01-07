Jillian Michaels Slams "Lies" That She "Spits on People in Restaurants"

Jillian Michaels is setting the record straight.
On Thursday, Jan. 6, the former Biggest Loser coach took to social media to address "complete lies about me that I spit on people in restaurants." Earlier in the day, Page Six published the allegation, which included quotes fitness trainer Jackie Warner had made about her alleged ex on a recent episode of the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast.
In a two-minute clip shared to her Instagram, Michaels refuted the claim and slammed the outlet, saying, "I can't believe I'm actually making this video right now considering everything going on in the world that is actually worthy of people's attention."
The Just Jillian alum went on to accuse the publication of not reaching out to her for a response. "You lie, though, that you reached out to my people for comment, which is completely untrue because the comment would've been that your article is untrue," she continued. "And I'm pretty sure if I had spit on many people in restaurants, or even one person for that matter, it would've already made your paper."
While Michaels acknowledged that she is a "public figure" who is "used to this nonsense," she said in her message addressed to Page Six, "I do believe you have a responsibility to tell the truth. You did not reach out to me. My rep did not not get back to you."
Michaels explained she was "upset" the story had been published because the allegation could have gotten back to her children: daughter Lukensia, 11, and son Phoenix, 9.
"Yes, my kids know that I don't spit on people in restaurants, but it certainly isn't fun for them if they have to go to school and one of their friends says, 'I heard your mom spits on people in restaurants,'" she argued, before asking for the outlet to "have a modicum of decency."
"Are you really that hard out for B.S. stories that you would lie to this degree and claim that you reached out to my reps before you printed this story?" she asked. "You gotta do better, man. You've got to do better."
Michaels adopted Lukensia from Haiti in 2012 when the young girl was 2 years old. That same year, she welcomed Phoenix with then-partner Heidi Rhoades.
The Losing It With Jillian star is currently engaged to DeShanna Marie Minuto. Michaels announced the engagement in November after more than three years of dating.
E! News has reached out to Michaels' rep and Page Six for comment.