E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

21 Ways To Wear The Velvet Trend Like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Celebs

Channel Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Rodrigo and more stars by adding some velvet to your wardrobe.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 07, 2022 1:21 AMTags
FashionTVJessica AlbaReality TVNicole KidmanDancing With The StarsKim KardashianBeyoncéReese WitherspoonGwyneth PaltrowMiley CyrusRihannaThe BachelorLife/StyleJulianne HoughThe BacheloretteKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianReal HousewivesLady GagaBravoKardashiansThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsShoppingKyle RichardsAriana GrandeHailey BieberBella HadidRachel LindsayShop With E!Kaitlyn BristoweBachelor NationShop FashionCelebrity ShoppingOlivia Rodrigo
EComm: Velvet TrendBackgrid/Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There is just something so luxurious about velvet. Whether you go all out with a full-on velvet ensemble or if you go for a velvet accent with your shoes, bag, or another accessory, it's easy to incorporate velvet into your wardrobe. Just take a cue from some of your favorite celebs.

Kim Kardashian has been wearing a ton of velvet recently, usually opting for the catsuits or a blazer with matching trousers. Hailey Bieber opted for a catsuit recently as well.  Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid, Rachel Lindsay, and Kyle Richards, recently rocked velvet blazers too. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman accessorized with velvet hair ribbons. Rihanna wore a blue, velvet shirt.

Ariana Grande wore black, velvet platform heels for a taping of The Voice. Kyle Richards got the velvet shoe memo too, wearing a green pair of loafers. And if you want to really glam it up, go all out with a velvet dress like Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Julianne Hough, Lady Gaga, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle Young, and Jessica Alba have. If you're loving the velvet looks and you want to incorporate it into your own wardrobe, check out some of our favorite pieces below.

read
It Girls Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, & Bella Hadid Prove Nike Air Force 1's Are Timeless

10 Pack Headbands for Women

You really can't beat this deal on ten headbands. You can add a sophisticated touch to any outfit with one of these knotted headbands. They take any ensemble up a notch.

$17
$13
Amazon

Abercrombie Stretch Velvet Puff Sleeve Squareneck Top

This navy top is giving some more wearable Bridgerton vibes with its smocking and on-trend buff sleeves. You can go casual and pair this with jeans or you can easily dress this up with a nice skirt or some leather pants.

$55
$18
Abercrombie

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Declares "I Am Woman" While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

2

Jeremiah Duggar Engaged 3 Months After Revealing Girlfriend

3

Julia Fox Tells All on "Instant Connection" With Kanye "Ye" West

Free People 100 Ways Convertible Velvet Bodysuit

You really get a lot for your buck with this bodysuit because, as the name suggests, you can wear it 100 different ways. The velvet version is available in three different colors.

$60
$50
Free People

LovyoCoCo Women Evening Bag Clutch

Bring this clutch during your next girls night out or use it for your essentials at a wedding or another special event. It's a classic piece that you will get so much wear out of. It also comes in red. 

$21
$14
Amazon

Marc New York Performance Women's Super Puffer Jacket

Bundle up in style with a velvet puffer jacket. You can never go wrong with black, but this one also comes in navy, plum, and burgundy.

$50
$36
Amazon

Abercrombie Ruched Velvet Mini Dress

This slim-fitting, black mini is elevated with the velvet fabric and all-over ruching detail. The cut-out under the bust is very It Girl too. This dress is available in standard, petite, and long lengths.

 

$79
$63
Abercrombie

Lurrose Hair Bow Clips Large Bowknot

Add some elegance to your hairstyle with this velvet ribbon. You don't even need to fret about tying a perfect knot or bow because this actually a clip that's easy to secure.

$9
Amazon

Free People Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants

These Free People velvet flares manage to be both retro and modern at the same time. And, if you want to go bold with your look, these also come in purple, red, orange, green, and yellow.

$78
Free People

Los Angeles Apparel Velvet Long Sleeve Unitard

This velvet jumpsuit is very reminiscent of those celeb-worn styles. This blue is gorgeous, but if it's not your vibe there are plenty of other colors to choose from.

$72
Los Angeles Apparel

Lulus Festive Magic Black Velvet Cropped Blazer& Velvet High-Waisted Straight Leg Pants

This set is both festive and professional. The blazer is slightly cropped and the straight-leg pants have a super flattering high-rise silhouette.

$68
Blazer
$58
Pants

ASOS Design Curve Flare Pants in Stretch Velvet in Dark Blue

These indigo stretch pants are the pop of color that your wardrobe needs. These are available in sizes ranging from 12 to 26. 

$32
ASOS

Lulus Just a Little Crush Black Crushed Velvet Halter Bodysuit

This black crushed velvet bodysuit is perfect for a night out. Or you can even wear it is a layering piece under a blazer or a long sweater. It's an extremely versatile piece, and you really can't beat this price.

$34
$20
Lulus

SKIMS Velour Hoodie & Jogger

This is your new-go to look for running errands, hanging out with friends, or even working from home. The soft velour hoodie has a cinched waist for the perfect fit. The coordinating joggers hit at the natural waist and have a tapered leg for a super flattering fit. 

$78
Hoodie
$72
Jogger

Spanx Velvet Leggings

These prove that leggings can be cozy and chic at the same time. They are designed with that signature Spanx tummy-shaping Power Waistband and they're made with super soft, velvet fabric. There's no center seam, which means you'll have zero possibility of the highly dreaded camel toe. You can be casual or dressed up in these. There are so many styling possibilities.

These are available in four colors. Warning: you may want them all.

$98
Spanx

Lululemon Velour Warm Down Crew

You'll feel fancy and luxurious even on a dress-down day in this Lululemon crewneck

$118
$69
Lululemon

Women's MO-KA Velvet Hooded Anorak Jacket

The MO-KA Velvet Hooded Anorak Jacket is luxurious and practical in the winter months.

$120
$67
Kohl's

Superdown Jenny Square Neck Dress

How beautiful is this lilac color? You will definitely turn heads in this velvet mini dress.

$66
Revolve

Halemet Women's Winter Fall Classic Style Velvet Baseball Cap

This baseball cap is just what you need on a bad hair day. It's cool, it's chic, it's affordable, it's everything. You can rock this in six different colors.

$14
Amazon

AFRM Adria Top

This bodysuit is so on-trend. It has a halterneck, a cut-out at the front, and some ruched detailing. If you want to go bold, this also comes in a bright pink.

$68
Revolve

Pieces Velvet Diamante Detail Quilted Jacket in Black

This black, velvet, quilted jacket is an immediate compliment getter. You need to zoom in on those buttons. They definitely elevate the piece.

$53
ASOS

Mioke Women's Retro Dressy Ankle Boots

These velvet ankle boots come in green, royal blue, and black. The fabric gives them a dressy vibe and that square heel makes them practical for everyday wear.

$57-$60
Amazon

If you're looking for more celeb-inspired fashion, check out these 42 dresses picked by celebs including Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Jessica Simpson, Jeannie Mai, and Paige DeSorbo.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Declares "I Am Woman" While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

2

Jeremiah Duggar Engaged 3 Months After Revealing Girlfriend

3

Julia Fox Tells All on "Instant Connection" With Kanye "Ye" West

4

Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Expecting First Baby Together

5

TikToker Candice "Candi" Murley Dies "Unexpectedly" at 36

Latest News

Jillian Michaels Slams "Lies" That She "Spits on People"

Julia Fox Tells All on "Instant Connection" With Kanye "Ye" West

21 Ways To Try The Celeb-Worn Velvet Trend

Don't Miss These 12 New Adds to Lululemon's Sale Section

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Arrive In L.A. After Bahamas Vacation

Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Expecting First Baby Together

Inside Lance Bass' Dreamy Baby Nursery for Twins Violet and Alexander