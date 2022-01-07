Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Expecting First Baby Together

Watch : "Tiger King": Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Limited Series

Nicolas Cage is kicking off the New Year with big family news.

The 53-year-old actor and his wife Riko Shibata, 37, are expecting their first baby together, his rep confirmed to E! News on Thursday, Jan. 6. The sex of their child has yet to be revealed.

This will be Nicolas' third child as he is also a dad to sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from previous relationships.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" Nicolas' rep shared with People, who first broke the news.

The couple's big news comes close to a year after they surprised fans by getting married in Las Vegas. Back on Feb. 16, the pair headed to the Wynn Hotel to make their union official. The groom wore a Tom Ford tux while his bride opted for a handmade Japanese bridal kimono.

"They exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in," a rep for the actor told E! News at the time.