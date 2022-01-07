Inside Lance Bass' Dreamy Baby Nursery for Twins Violet and Alexander

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
How do you create a nursery for twins who have completely different personalities? That's the challenge Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin gave Decorist celebrity designer, Max Humphrey. The couple recently partnered with Max and buybuy BABY to create the ultimate dream nursery for their twins, and the result is pure magic.
"The inspiration behind the nursery was to create an imaginative, magical, and eclectic space for two different personalities," Lance and Michael told E! News. "One of the amazing things about the nursery is that as the twins grow, the room will grow with them and will fit their own style. It's a colorful space that allows creativity but is also a relaxing environment."
The nursery features fabulous pieces such as the super chic Sleepi Oval Crib from Stokke, the crowd-pleasing ivory rocker from Nursery Works and a four foot tall plush giraffe. It also includes a cute Jean Jacket wallpaper from Max's new collection with Chasing Paper, as well as original artwork made by Michael.
Scroll on to check out the nursery and to learn more about some of the items that were included.
To get a closer look at the products included in their nursery, check out the below.
Stokke Sleepi Oval Crib in Grey
This oval crib from Stokke is one of Lance and Michael's favorite pieces and it's not hard to see why. They come in white, natural and grey.
Nursery Works Compass Rocker in Ivory Boucle
This gorgeous rocker from Nursery Works is the ultimate luxury piece for a nursery. According to Max, it's a crowd favorite that's comfy, kid-friendly and super chic. It comes in seven colors including ivory, blush, black and grey.
Safavieh Ellie Elephant Table Lamp in Green
Lance and Michael shared that they love all the touches that the Decorist put into the nursery, especially this elephant lamp from Safavieh that they're "obsessed" with!
Pehr Pom-Pom Pint Canvas Storage Bin in Fountain Blue
The twins' nursery has several of these cute pom-pom storage bins in multiple colors. They're a fun way to keep things nice and organized.
Nico & Yeye Rolling Toy Box Chest in Deep Blue/Walnut
This isn't your average toy chest. This rolling toy box chest from Nico & Yeye is stylish, functional and can be easily moved from room to room. You can get this in deep blue, grey, pink or white.
Melissa & Doug Jumbo Plush Giraffe
This super plush jumbo giraffe is over four feet tall and is a perfect addition to any nursery or play room.
Melissa and Doug® Unicorn Plush
This adorable unicorn plush will bring that extra bit of magic to a nursery. It's soft, shimmery and is about three feet tall.
Rockin' Rider Elliott the Rocking Elephant in Grey
This lovely elephant rocker is guaranteed to be a favorite. It's perfect for kids aged 3 to 7, it features easy-to-grip wooden handles, a soft plush elephant and a sturdy wooden base. So cute!
Taylor Madison Designs Rope Storage Baskets in Natural White/Grey - Set of 3
This stylish tote basket set will keep your little one's nursery tidy. They're super versatile and can be used for toys, clothes, linens and more. Best part is, they're totally affordable!