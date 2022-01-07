Inside Lance Bass' Dreamy Baby Nursery for Twins Violet and Alexander

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

How do you create a nursery for twins who have completely different personalities? That's the challenge Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin gave Decorist celebrity designer, Max Humphrey. The couple recently partnered with Max and buybuy BABY to create the ultimate dream nursery for their twins, and the result is pure magic.

"The inspiration behind the nursery was to create an imaginative, magical, and eclectic space for two different personalities," Lance and Michael told E! News. "One of the amazing things about the nursery is that as the twins grow, the room will grow with them and will fit their own style. It's a colorful space that allows creativity but is also a relaxing environment."

The nursery features fabulous pieces such as the super chic Sleepi Oval Crib from Stokke, the crowd-pleasing ivory rocker from Nursery Works and a four foot tall plush giraffe. It also includes a cute Jean Jacket wallpaper from Max's new collection with Chasing Paper, as well as original artwork made by Michael.

Scroll on to check out the nursery and to learn more about some of the items that were included.