E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Inside Lance Bass' Dreamy Baby Nursery for Twins Violet and Alexander

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin partnered with Decorist designer Max Humphrey and buybuy BABY to create the perfect nursery for their twins.

By Kristine Fellizar Jan 07, 2022 12:24 AMTags
Lance BassLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop HomeCelebrity Shopping
Ecomm, Lance Bass NurseryDavid Tsay

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

How do you create a nursery for twins who have completely different personalities? That's the challenge Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin gave Decorist celebrity designer, Max Humphrey. The couple recently partnered with Max and buybuy BABY to create the ultimate dream nursery for their twins, and the result is pure magic. 

"The inspiration behind the nursery was to create an imaginative, magical, and eclectic space for two different personalities," Lance and Michael told E! News. "One of the amazing things about the nursery is that as the twins grow, the room will grow with them and will fit their own style. It's a colorful space that allows creativity but is also a relaxing environment." 

The nursery features fabulous pieces such as the super chic Sleepi Oval Crib from Stokke, the crowd-pleasing ivory rocker from Nursery Works and a four foot tall plush giraffe. It also includes a cute Jean Jacket wallpaper from Max's new collection with Chasing Paper, as well as original artwork made by Michael. 

Scroll on to check out the nursery and to learn more about some of the items that were included. 

read
Sloane Stephens and Soccer Star Jozy Altidore's Wedding Registry Serves Up Practical Presents Under $140
David Tsay
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

Lance and Michael share a sweet smile while holding twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James.

David Tsay
Stylish and Relaxing

"The rocking chair and the cribs are our favorites!" Lance and Michael shared. "The rocking chair is the best to relax in and have intimate moments with our kids. The cribs are different from your average crib and add a sense of style to the nursery."

David Tsay
Personal Touches

"We love that it's a calm, peaceful space but it's also so 'us,'" Lance and Michael said. "Michael has his artwork hung up in the room for the kids and the wallpaper that Decorist designer, Max Humphrey, picked out for us fits so perfectly. The room is also functional which is the best when you have twins that have different needs at different times."

David Tsay
Cute and Functional

As Decorist designer Max Humphrey told E! News, "It's a smaller room so space planning and making sure all the pieces fit was key." Lance and Michael keep their twins' toys in this super chic rolling toy chest.

David Tsay
Decorist-Approved

"The lucite bookshelf is a favorite piece that can be used even when the room goes from nursery to toddler room and beyond," Max said. "Arranging the books by color was Lance's idea — the guys wanted some subtle ways to bring in rainbow patterns." 

David Tsay
Staying Organized

"I love that Lance and Michael weren't afraid to bring in color and pattern to the nursery," Max shared.

David Tsay
Two of Everything

Finding a way to fit two cribs, changing tables and more was one of the biggest challenges Max faced as the designer. Space planning was key to fitting everything perfectly.

To get a closer look at the products included in their nursery, check out the below. 

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Declares "I Am Woman" While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

2

Did Scott Disick Ask Kim Kardashian About Pete Davidson's BDE?

3

Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Expecting First Baby Together

read
Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Phoebe Dynevor Are the New Faces of Charlotte Tilbury's Latest Launch

Stokke Sleepi Oval Crib in Grey

This oval crib from Stokke is one of Lance and Michael's favorite pieces and it's not hard to see why. They come in white, natural and grey.  

$700
buybuy BABY

Nursery Works Compass Rocker in Ivory Boucle

This gorgeous rocker from Nursery Works is the ultimate luxury piece for a nursery. According to Max, it's a crowd favorite that's comfy, kid-friendly and super chic. It comes in seven colors including ivory, blush, black and grey. 

$1,000
buybuy BABY

Safavieh Ellie Elephant Table Lamp in Green

Lance and Michael shared that they love all the touches that the Decorist put into the nursery, especially this elephant lamp from Safavieh that they're "obsessed" with!

$72
buybuy BABY

Pehr Pom-Pom Pint Canvas Storage Bin in Fountain Blue

The twins' nursery has several of these cute pom-pom storage bins in multiple colors. They're a fun way to keep things nice and organized. 

$30
buybuy BABY

Nico & Yeye Rolling Toy Box Chest in Deep Blue/Walnut

This isn't your average toy chest. This rolling toy box chest from Nico & Yeye is stylish, functional and can be easily moved from room to room. You can get this in deep blue, grey, pink or white. 

$204
buybuy BABY

Melissa & Doug Jumbo Plush Giraffe

This super plush jumbo giraffe is over four feet tall and is a perfect addition to any nursery or play room. 

$103
buybuy BABY

Melissa and Doug® Unicorn Plush

This adorable unicorn plush will bring that extra bit of magic to a nursery. It's soft, shimmery and is about three feet tall. 

$108
buybuy BABY

Rockin' Rider Elliott the Rocking Elephant in Grey

This lovely elephant rocker is guaranteed to be a favorite. It's perfect for kids aged 3 to 7, it features easy-to-grip wooden handles, a soft plush elephant and a sturdy wooden base. So cute!

$100
buybuy BABY

Taylor Madison Designs Rope Storage Baskets in Natural White/Grey - Set of 3

This stylish tote basket set will keep your little one's nursery tidy. They're super versatile and can be used for toys, clothes, linens and more. Best part is, they're totally affordable!

$20
buybuy BABY

Up next, Cher Explains Why Women Need to Push the Envelope: "My Mom Is 95 and Still an Ass Kicker".

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Declares "I Am Woman" While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

2

Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Expecting First Baby Together

3

Jeremiah Duggar Engaged 3 Months After Revealing Girlfriend

4

Did Scott Disick Ask Kim Kardashian About Pete Davidson's BDE?

5

See Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's Rare Outing in St. Barts

Latest News

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Arrive In L.A. After Bahamas Vacation

Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Expecting First Baby Together

Inside Lance Bass' Dreamy Baby Nursery for Twins Violet and Alexander

Exclusive

Book of Boba Fett Stars Talk Star Wars Stunts

Rachel Bilson Revisits Justin Bieber Calling The O.C. "BS"

Kylie Jenner Declares "I Am Woman" While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Jeremiah Duggar Engaged 3 Months After Revealing Girlfriend