Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Billie Eilish

Just when you thought the party's over, the Grammy winner surprises again.

On Jan. 3, Eilish found herself looking back on 2021 when she asked her social media followers to name a date, and in turn, she would share a photo or video captured within those 24 hours.

While some stuck to major holidays, like Halloween, one follower chose Nov. 22. As it turns out, Eilish was undergoing a hair transformation fans didn't know about—until now.

"Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe," she wrote while showcasing her style from the salon. Although the 20-year-old eventually decided on brunette locks, fans were shook by the chic hue that she almost kept a secret.