Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Demi Lovato, Lea Michele and Chrissy Teigen all shortened their locks to welcome the new year, while Billie Eilish revealed the secret hair change she made months ago.

New year, new you, so many new celeb hairdos. 

Anyone else feel like they are the only person who hasn't made a serious change to their hair yet? We are just one week into 2022 and it is already shaping up to be the most transformative year yet, with several stars revealing new hairstyles this week. Both Lea Michele and Chrissy Teigen decided to test out the bob trend, while Sofia Richie lightened her locks months after returning to her roots. Plus, Billie Eilish shared the secret hair transformation she made months ago that had fans fired up and Demi Lovato debuted their fiercest look yet. 

Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...

Instagram
Billie Eilish

Just when you thought the party's over, the Grammy winner surprises again.

On Jan. 3, Eilish found herself looking back on 2021 when she asked her social media followers to name a date, and in turn, she would share a photo or video captured within those 24 hours.

While some stuck to major holidays, like Halloween, one follower chose Nov. 22. As it turns out, Eilish was undergoing a hair transformation fans didn't know about—until now.

"Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe," she wrote while showcasing her style from the salon. Although the 20-year-old eventually decided on brunette locks, fans were shook by the chic hue that she almost kept a secret.

Instagram
Demi Lovato

Lovato felt no need to wait for the New Year to start their next chapter.

The 29-year-old pop star, who came out as nonbinary in May and uses the pronouns they/them, debuted a fierce new hairstyle on Christmas Day. Taking to Instagram, the "I Love Me" singer shared a video montage of their fiery buzzcut.

In the short video clip, Demi struck several poses that showed off their new 'do. They captioned their Instagram, "Shot on FaceTime by @angelokritikos," adding the hashtag, "#freshstart."

Instagram/Lea Michele
Lea Michele

Here's what you missed in the beginning of 2022: The Glee star's chic new 'do!

Michele took to Instagram on Jan. 5 to show off her sleek hairstyle, revealing she chopped inches off of her signature brunette tresses for a shoulder-length bob. 

"2022 ready," the 35-year-old captioned the selfie. Michele also shared the look to her Instagram Story, writing, "2022 The Rachel Hair cut, Not berry," referencing her character from the hit Fox musical series. 

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Michele wasn't the only star to start off the new year with a bob as Teigen also shared that she went for the trendy hairstyle.

In a Jan. 2 Instagram post, the 36-year-old cookbook author showed off her shortened hair, captioning the pic, "fresh cut! I know I know snip snap snip snap." 

The post came shortly after Teigen revealed the permanent results of an eyebrow transplant she underwent in the fall. "Welcome, new brow hairs!!!!" she captioned a Dec. 29 video debuting her fuller brows. 

Instagram/Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie

Back to blonde!

Richie casually debuted a new hair color in a pair of selfies posted to Instagram on Jan. 5. "Beanie weather," the 23-year-old captioned the pics, which highlighted her lighter locks. 

Her hairstylist Tauni Dawson shared the post to her Story, writing, "bringing back the blonde babe." 

In October, Richie said goodbye to her highlights and returned to her natural light brown hair color, posting a photo with the caption, "back to my roots."

Instagram/Jessica Szohr
Jessica Szohr

Spotted: The Gossip Girl star unveiling the results of her latest beauty endeavor.

In a Jan. 6 Instagram post, Szohr revealed she decided to make her life as a mom a little easier by testing out nano-blading. 

"Having a toddler means one thing… less time to do my makeup," the 36-year-old wrote. "That's why I decided to finally get nano brows and I love the results. Have you tried semi-permanent makeup?"

