Rachel Bilson Revisits Justin Bieber's Comment Calling The O.C. "BS"

Watch : Would Rachel Bilson Do a Revival of "The O.C.?"

Rachel Bilson is still looking out for number one.

Although The O.C. ended almost 15 years, the 40-year-old actress—who played Summer Roberts on the beloved teen drama—has no problems heading right back where she started from. In fact, she recently sparked an online exchange with Justin Bieber after an Instagram user resurfaced an old post from the pop star that called out the show.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Rachel re-shared a screenshot of the throwback post on her Instagram Stories. In it, Justin had captioned a photo of a sunset: "Was in the O.C. lookin for Seth and Summer. Turns out it was all a bunch of bs."

It's unclear exactly when Justin made the post, though the app's layout seen in the screenshot suggested that it was likely made many years ago. Nonetheless, Rachel stirred some nostalgic memories for The O.C. fans—including Justin himself.

Hours after she posted the screenshot, the "Yummy" singer reshared it on his own Instagram Stories alongside several smiling emojis. Suggesting that there are no hard feelings, Rachel then responded with an emoji of an orange heart on Jan. 5.