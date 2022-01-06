Counting On's Jeremiah Duggar Engaged 3 Months After Revealing Girlfriend

Watch : TLC Cancels "Counting On" 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

It's time to count down to another wedding.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, Jeremiah Duggar took to Instagram and announced he is engaged to Hannah Wissmann.

"She said YES!!!!" he wrote after getting down on one knee. "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"

.

The Counting On star continued, "Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special."

Hannah also confirmed the news with her own Instagram post. In her announcement, the Nebraska resident shared highlights from the proposal, including an evening fireworks show.

"YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!" she wrote. "Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!"