Why Colt Johnson Thinks His Mom Debbie Might Be Getting Catfished on 90 Day: The Single Life

Watch : "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" Peek: Colt Chaperone's Debbie

Is there anything as cringe as talking about your mother sexting?

An exclusive sneak peek at this week's 90 Day: The Single Life, airing tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 7, captures an especially awkward conversation between fan favorite Colt Johnson and his mom Debbie on a drive to meet Debbie's date in San Diego.

"I feel like I've become my mother's father, in a sense," Colt explains in a confessional. "Like she's a teenager and I'm chaperoning her on a date across state lines to meet a guy she's talked to briefly."

The Las Vegas-based 90 Day Fiancé alum added, "But I know a thing or two about talking to someone online and then traveling to meet them, so I feel like I should be there to help her. It's a long drive. It's going to be tough."

While Debbie has her heart set on suitor Bill, whom she has only communicated with online, Colt remains skeptical.

"How many messages have you sent to this guy?" he asks his mother.

She replies, "I've talked to him every couple of days."