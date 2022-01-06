Meet the "Big as Hell" Stars of TLC's 1,000-lb. Best Friends

Four friends, two reality TV alums and one big new series.
TLC announced on Jan. 6 that new series 1,000-lb. Best Friends will premiere next month on Monday, Feb. 7. Inspired by hit series 1,000-lb. Sisters, Best Friends will follow two sets of besties on their respective weight loss journeys.
"The ratings success of 1,000-lb. Sisters has made one thing clear: Our audience loves personal journeys of makeover featuring authentic, bold and very boisterous personalities," Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said. "This show is about weight loss and leading a healthier lifestyle just as much as it is about a tight-knit group of girlfriends that love to have a good time."
A first look at the trailer gives a glimpse into the rollercoaster relationships at the heart of the series. Fans may already be familiar with BFFs Vannessa and Meghan, who previously starred in series Too Large.
"Me and this girl have been struggling with our weight since junior high," Vannessa explains in the teaser.
Meghan jokes, "We're big as hell."
Since having each others' backs against bullies throughout school, Vannessa and Meghan have tackled diets together. But ever since Meghan underwent weight loss surgery, Vannessa has been at a crossroads.
"Meghan got the surgery and I didn't, but maintaining my diet has been damn near impossible but I'm sick and tired of being fat and tired," she confesses.
With the help of other friends Ashely and Tina, Vannessa hopes to lose the weight once and for all.
"They're trying to help us through this and actually they're trying to lose weight too," Vannessa explains.
Meghan quips, "Let me tell you: Four big attitudes can make things kind of crazy."
Some of that craziness to look forward to? "Hump testing" new beds, camping trips, outrageous exercise classes and a fun-filled trip to a waterpark—all with the goal in mind to slay at their high school reunion and wow their former classmates.
As Vannessa tells Meghan in one tense moment, "The pity party ain't ok."
Watch the trailer above!
1,000-lb. Best Friends premieres Monday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. on TLC.
Viewers can go behind-the-scenes in the digital midform series 1,000-lb Best Friends: Inside the Episode, premiering on discovery+ and TLCgo, where Meghan and Vannessa sit down, spill the tea and provide commentary on all episodes. Meghan and Vannessa are also giving their two cents on high fashion, trendy hairstyles, and Gen Z slang in a hilarious social media series.