Kate Hudson's Most "Embarrassing" Date Story Is Totally Savage

Kate Hudson has figured out how to lose a guy in one day.
The actress shared her wisdom on Instagram Jan. 6 in the form of her most "embarrassing" dating story during a fun game of Truth or Drink, which centered around promoting her gluten-free vodka brand. But instead of spilling liquor, in this case, Kate spilled quite a bit of tea.
"My most embarrassing date—I wasn't embarrassed," she said. "I just went from one date to another date in the same date. So, I showed up with one date and I left with another date."
And it's clear that fans couldn't get enough of Kate's refreshing honesty, with one follower commenting, "Cause you can absolutely do that!!!!!! (Guilty)." While another added, "Hahahaha that's awesome love it!!!" A third follower chimed in, "You QUEEN."
But, just in case you were wondering, the actress officially stepped out of the dating game a few years back. In fact, late last year, Kate announced her engagement to her longtime love, Danny Fujikawa, who is also dad to their 3-year-old daughter, Rani.
Kate also has sons Ryder, 17, and son Bingham, 10, from previous relationships.
However, Kate isn't the only actor to admit that an initial date of theirs didn't quite pan out as they hoped. Believe or not, adorable supercouple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively went on their first double date with other people.
"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date," Ryan recalled during a 2016 special with SiriusXM. "[Blake] was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl."
But that pairing didn't last long—as you can guess—since it obvious that the two were simply meant to be.
"It was like the most awkward date for the respective parties," Ryan admitted. "Because we were just like fireworks coming across."
Just living proof that sometimes one date can literally lead to the next.