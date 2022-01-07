Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $10: Save 50% On St. Tropez, COSRX, Bobbi Brown & Kinship

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $10) on products from St. Tropez, COSRX, Bobbi Brown, and Kinship.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse
Say goodbye to spray tan-stained sheets and towels. This invisible self-tanner from St. Tropez doesn't transfer, it's streak-free, and you don't even need to rinse it. You can put it on before bed and wake up to a beautiful, natural-looking tan that lasts for days.
An Ulta shopper raved, "I don't normally write reviews but I finished this entire bottle and will be buying again. If you are looking for a dark tan this is not for you. But if you are fair skinned and just looking for subtle color this stuff is great! It's comparable to Jergens gradual tanner without the hassle of having to put it on every day. I can put it on in the morning and go about my day or I can put it on at night without it staining my sheets. I never have streaks and the smell is very subtle I almost don't even smell it at all. I love this product!"
Another said, "The smell alone is enough to make this a favorite! I bought the glove and I must say, the glow shade is gorgeous (I am very fair, this leaves a beautiful gold hue). No streaks whatsoever and I am a total klutz. It's klutzproof! I have to say, once the pretty smell wears off, you DO smell a little bit like self-tanner, but it's barely noticeable. I also put this in my face. I put Vaseline on my eyebrows, so they wouldn't get tinted. It makes me look flawless, although it doesn't last as long as it does in the body. I will be buying this again!"
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer
This product is both an eye cream and a primer that hydrates, nourishes, and plumps up that delicate skin around the eye. And this isn't temporary, this quick-absorbing cream delivers long-term moisture and protects the skin barrier. The primer/moisturizer has ingredients that are highly effective including hyaluronic acid, Vitamins A, B3, B12 & C, shea butter, and caffeine.
A shopper insisted, "The hype is real!! I cannot explain how amazing this really is!! Makes concealer under the eyes look beautiful throughout the day with no creasing!! Highly recommend." Another shared, "This product is amazing has helped reduced puffiness and darkness under my eyes. I use it every morning."
"This primer is the only one preventing my corrector and concealer from settling into fine lines around my eyes. It's also moisturizing without being too rich for daytime. Can't live without it," an Ulta customer raved.
COSRX AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner
This toner eliminates flakes and dead skin cells while keeping your pores clear, without being harsh. It hydrates and replenishes dull, dry skin. This is just what you need if you feel like your pores are congested. Just ask the product's loyal followers. One said, "I am on my third bottle. I have gotten so many compliments on my skin since I started using it."
Another said, "I got this as a recommendation to help with the maskne I was getting through the year. It cleared it right up and I haven't had any since!" Someone else shared, "
I've been struggling with blackheads for as long as I can remember and after using this product consistently, I've seen a decrease in acne. It also makes my skin soft the morning after. I use it 2-3 times per week once at night."
Someone else praised the toner, sharing that it "transformed" their skin, revealing, "Postpartum with my daughter I didn't have the time or energy to take care of my skin and it really started to show. My skin was dry and with badly clogged pores and big sebaceous filaments. Tbh I used this on the corner of a burp cloth twice a day and baby lotion as my only skin care and my complexion seriously looks the best it's ever looked! I'm so happy I'll never stop using this!!"
Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen Zinc Oxide SPF 32
We all know that sunscreen is important, but we want to use a product that doesn't clog our pores. This sunscreen protects from those harmful rays and it actually helps clear up blemish-prone skin. It actually does triple duty as a sunscreen, primer, and moisturizer. It has a reef-safe formula that is gentle on skin while providing SPF 32 protection. This formula promotes a strong skin barrier.
Ulta shoppers have praised this one as an "excellent SPF choice for sensitive and acne prone skin." One shared, "I suffered with really bad acne for so long and this product saved my skin! It made my skin so much less irritated and gave me the extra moisture it needed. my face is smooth and glowing"
"I am 42 and still have VERY acne prone skin …… i was looking for something to wear in the summer for spf protection with zinc in it but still give me a dewy look ! Well this was THE BEST purchase !! No breakouts or clogged pores like most things i buy for my face," a customer wrote.
Kinship Mint Mud Deep Pore Detox Mask
This power-packed clay mask balances the oil in your skin and helps unclog pores to reveal brighter, softer skin. This plant-based, probiotic mask is great for all skin types, especially for oily and blemish-prone skin.
An Ulta shopper shared, "OMG wow it literally took away my blackheads after one use. Don't be fooled by how tiny the jar is, a little bit goes a long way. It does have a bit of tingly feeling because of the mint but its very minimal and feels great."
Another said, "This is the only product I've ever used that clears the blackheads out completely. I've used AHA, glycolic acid, pore strips, blackhead extraction tools and other clay masks and none of them have ever cleaned out my pores the way this does. It's pricey but it's worth it! (And I'm a cheap human)." And if price is a determining factor for you, then you might as well nab this mask while it's just $12.
