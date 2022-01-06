Tamra Judge Was "Afraid" to Join Real Housewives Girls Trip Because of This Cast Member

Since filming wrapped, one of Tamra's primary focuses has been her podcast with Teddi, Two T's In A Pod.

"It's been so exciting for me," she said. "I've never done a podcast before—I had a short stint with one but that was years ago—and when Teddi asked me to be her co-host, there was no hesitation because I love Teddi. We have a lot in common and we've been having so much fun being on the other side."

That said, it's not easy for Tamra to hold back—especially when they're discussing certain Housewives.

"There's a fine line because I don't really want to piss anybody off because I want them as a guest," she explained. "So after we record, I'm like, 'You might want to take that out!'"