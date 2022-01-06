What Does the Jersey Shore Cast Think About Kim Kardashian Dating Staten Islander Pete Davidson?

Watch : "Jersey Shore" Cast Is LIVING for Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Is Staten Island big enough for two Kim Kardashians?

That's right, the O.G. "Kim Kardashian of Staten Island" a.k.a. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's Angelina Pivarnick exclusively weighed in on the Keeping Up With the Kardashian icon's romance with Staten Island native Pete Davidson during E! News' Daily Pop on Jan. 6.

"I love it," Angelina gushed of the Kim K. and Pete love story. "I've got to tell you, I'm like living for it. Even if you're from Staten Island, you can still get a girl like Kim."

And Kim has been visiting the New York City borough for date nights with her new Saturday Night Live star boyfriend. As Angelina quipped, maybe Kim will end up with another Staten Island man someday.

"Look at you Vinny [Guadagnino], you can get a girl like Kim," Angelina teased, while her ex Vinny called out Angelina's self-proclaimed Kim K comparisons, calling her "more like Rob Kardashian" in appearance.