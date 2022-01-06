What Does the Jersey Shore Cast Think About Kim Kardashian Dating Staten Islander Pete Davidson?

Is Staten Island big enough for two Kim Kardashians?
That's right, the O.G. "Kim Kardashian of Staten Island" a.k.a. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's Angelina Pivarnick exclusively weighed in on the Keeping Up With the Kardashian icon's romance with Staten Island native Pete Davidson during E! News' Daily Pop on Jan. 6.
"I love it," Angelina gushed of the Kim K. and Pete love story. "I've got to tell you, I'm like living for it. Even if you're from Staten Island, you can still get a girl like Kim."
And Kim has been visiting the New York City borough for date nights with her new Saturday Night Live star boyfriend. As Angelina quipped, maybe Kim will end up with another Staten Island man someday.
"Look at you Vinny [Guadagnino], you can get a girl like Kim," Angelina teased, while her ex Vinny called out Angelina's self-proclaimed Kim K comparisons, calling her "more like Rob Kardashian" in appearance.
As Vinny also shoots his shot to be in the new Magic Mike film, it's clear that this season of Family Vacation is about to be wilder than ever.
"Finally after like two seasons, I was able to drink again," co-star and mother of two Deena Cortese explained. "And [Snooki] was back and I was like, 'Meatball shenanigans!'."
Snooki added of her return, "I just missed my roomies so much. Not being there, having FOMO and watching the season, I needed to come back. I think I was in the right head space to come back."
Plus Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is off of probation after eight years of being under "supervision," and he's ready to let loose as a new parent.
"I love when my son films," Mike gushed. "We get to add to the memories, but per se as us watching the original Jersey Shore, he's got to turn 18 probably."
Watch the adorable interview with the cast above!
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.