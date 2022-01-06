Coco Austin Claps Back After Being Called a "Train Wreck"

She may be married to Ice-T, but when it came to a critic, Coco Austin's clapback was fire.
The Law & Order star's longtime other half came under fire from an Instagram user after posting a video of herself cleaning the house and dancing.
"When your 6 year old daughter takes over your TikTok while cleaning up," the 42-year-old star captioned the post on Wednesday, Jan. 5, referring to her and Ice-T's child Chanel, 6. "She is actually good at filming."
"She started doing TikToks on her own page at 4 before TikTok took it down," Coco elaborated. "They were so hysterical ( They took it down because of age restrictions) Also I've always been obsessed with cleaning. I'm kinda a germophobe #cleanfreak #alwayscleaning."
As for the miniature toilet fans could see in the video, Coco explained that one is for their youngster. "She still uses it," Coco wrote, "because she is so petite."
Meanwhile, one viewer seemed to have an issue with the post, writing in a comment, "Does anyone else not see anything wrong with this or is it just me!!?? I have followed this train wreck for a while now. Im out!!!"
If the critic wanted a response from Coco, mission accomplished. "Whats your deal??" the star wrote back. "Whats wrong with cleaning."
After all these years of public life, Coco is no stranger to naysayers, especially when it comes to continuing to breastfeed her daughter. "I always thought I wasn't going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing," she said on E's Daily Pop in August 2021. "I thought I would stop more like around one. Then I loved it too much, and I'm like, 'I feel like I'm wanted, like she wants me.' I think a lot of mothers would understand."