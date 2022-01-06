Zendaya Dazzles in Vintage Valentino at Euphoria Season 2 Premiere

Watch : Zendaya's BEST Fashion Looks of 2021

When it comes to fashion, Zendaya has literally earned her stripes.

At the Jan. 5 Los Angeles premiere for season two of the HBO Max drama series Euphoria, the Emmy-winning actress and style icon turned heads in a vintage Valentino outfit. The strapless black-and-white striped number from the designer's spring/summer 1992 ready-to-wear collection was first debuted on supermodel Linda Evangelista at Valentino's Paris fashion show in 1991.

And the 25-year-old wasn't the only one to dust off some designer finery. Her co-star and onscreen BFF Hunter Schafer sported an off-the-shoulder, burgundy Prada dress with a nude, collared undershirt, while Sydney Sweeney opted for two-piece Miu Miu gown with floral appliques and Alexa Demi arrived in a sparkling black Balenciaga dress.

Also making appearances at the Euphoria premiere: Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Austin Abrams and Angus Cloud, as well as show creator Sam Levinson.