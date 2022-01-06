E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Zendaya Dazzles in Vintage Valentino at Euphoria Season 2 Premiere

At the season two premiere of Euphoria, lead cast member Zendaya showcased a glam look first seen on a supermodel in the '90s. And she wasn’t the only one to turn out for the event.

By Corinne Heller Jan 06, 2022 6:38 PMTags
When it comes to fashion, Zendaya has literally earned her stripes.

At the Jan. 5 Los Angeles premiere for season two of the HBO Max drama series Euphoria, the Emmy-winning actress and style icon turned heads in a vintage Valentino outfit. The strapless black-and-white striped number from the designer's spring/summer 1992 ready-to-wear collection was first debuted on supermodel Linda Evangelista at Valentino's Paris fashion show in 1991.

And the 25-year-old wasn't the only one to dust off some designer finery. Her co-star and onscreen BFF Hunter Schafer sported an off-the-shoulder, burgundy Prada dress with a nude, collared undershirt, while Sydney Sweeney opted for two-piece Miu Miu gown with floral appliques and Alexa Demi arrived in a sparkling black Balenciaga dress.

Also making appearances at the Euphoria premiere: Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Eric DaneDominic Fike, Maude ApatowAlexa DemieAustin Abrams and Angus Cloud, as well as show creator Sam Levinson.

Ahead of the series' return to HBO Max on Sunday, Jan. 9, see photos of Zendaya and the other stars of Euphoria at the season two premiere:

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Zendaya (Rue)

The actress sports a Valentino spring/summer 1992 style.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Hunter Schafer (Jules)

The star strikes a pose in a off-the-shoulder, burgundy Prada gown with a nude, collared undershirt.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Jacob Elordi (Nate)

The actor strikes a pose.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Sydney Sweeney (Cassie)

The actress poses in a white two-piece Miu Miu gown with floral appliques.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Alexa Demie (Maddy)

The star wears a black Balenciaga style.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Maude Apatow

The actress and daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann showcases a daring style.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Euphoria Cast

The stars pose for a selfie.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Angus Cloud (Fezco)

The star poses in an orange outfit.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Euphoria Cast

The stars pose for a group pic.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Hunter Schafer, Sam Levinson & Zendaya

The show's creator poses with the cast members.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Jacob Elordi & Sydney Sweeney

The co-stars pose together.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Dominic Fike

The musician and show newcomer poses on the carpet.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Colman Domingo (Ali)

The star is all smiles.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Austin Abrams (Ethan)

The actor strikes a pose.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Eric Dane (Cal)

The actor is all smiles.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Sam Levinson

The show's creator appears on the carpet.

