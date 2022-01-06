Anna Nicole Smith's Life and Death to Be Revisited in "Unflinching and Sensitive" Netflix Documentary

Watch : Larry Birkhead Shows Off One of Anna Nicole Smith's Paintings

Some legends truly never die. Almost 15 years after her shocking passing, Anna Nicole Smith is being memorialized once again in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

The streaming platform confirms that director Ursula Macfarlane is creating a yet-untitled feature-length documentary about the life and death of the beloved reality star.

"I approached Anna Nicole's story as an epic mystery tale," Macfarlane said in a statement. "How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly? Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture."

She continued, "I am thrilled to work with Netflix and Propagate to make a moving, unflinching and sensitive portrayal of one of the most misunderstood women of our time."

According to Netflix, the project will feature "never-before-seen, exclusive footage from an unreleased documentary of an enchanting, unguarded young Anna Nicole on the verge of global stardom, offering a unique glimpse into her life out of the spotlight, and her dreams as a young mother."