What Does Kathy Hilton Really Think About Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump's RHOBH Feud?

It's true that blood runs thicker than water for the Richards sisters!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton weighed in on sister (and co-star) Kyle Richards' ongoing feud with former BFF Lisa Vanderpump during Andy Cohen's podcast SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Jan. 5.

Host Andy asked if Kathy has "maintained" her friendship with Lisa since joining RHOBH, the Bravo reality series that Lisa parted ways with in 2019 following an explosive fight with Kyle. "Would you say you're seeing each other less?" Andy questioned Kathy. "Because you seemed like you guys were friendly for a while..."

Kathy responded, "We really were. And even when Kyle and I were not. We met Lisa around the same time. I actually may have met her the day before Kyle did, and then we were at a birthday party together. I liked like Lisa very much, but she has not made any effort with me."