What Does Kathy Hilton Really Think About Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump's RHOBH Feud?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton revealed that Lisa Vanderpump has not "made any effort" to maintain their friendship amid a feud with Kyle Richards. Get the details.

By Samantha Bergeson Jan 06, 2022 5:51 PM
It's true that blood runs thicker than water for the Richards sisters! 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton weighed in on sister (and co-star) Kyle Richards' ongoing feud with former BFF Lisa Vanderpump during Andy Cohen's podcast SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Jan. 5. 

Host Andy asked if Kathy has "maintained" her friendship with Lisa since joining RHOBH, the Bravo reality series that Lisa parted ways with in 2019 following an explosive fight with Kyle. "Would you say you're seeing each other less?" Andy questioned Kathy. "Because you seemed like you guys were friendly for a while..."

Kathy responded, "We really were. And even when Kyle and I were not. We met Lisa around the same time. I actually may have met her the day before Kyle did, and then we were at a birthday party together. I liked like Lisa very much, but she has not made any effort with me."

So, does Kathy's affiliation with RHOBH affect her relationship with Lisa?

"I don't know," Kathy admitted. "I mean, I haven't heard from her, but I know she's so busy and I know I'm busy and I used to bump into her lot. We used to be a lot tighter, like maybe three, four years ago. But there's no problem." 

Kathy and sister Kim Richards voiced their support for Kyle during "restaurant-gate" in May 2021 involving allegations of Lisa dining and dashing. Lisa quipped that Kyle "should keep her new nose out of my business," which left Kathy in disbelief

"No, [Lisa] would never do that," Kathy said at the time. "Vanderpump loves Kyle. She would never do that." 

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage, John Tsiavis/Bravo

Now, Kathy is instead focused on a friendship with another Lisa: Lisa Rinna, that is.

"Lisa Rinna I've known for 30 years and I love, love, love, love her," Kathy gushed about her RHOBH co-star. "I've also gotten very close with Sutton [Stracke]. She always says we're cut from the same cloth. So Sutton and I have a very tight relationship."

 

Kathy added, "Dorit [Kemsley] is so much fun. PK, I love, love them. And I would say that the one I spend the most time with would probably be Garcelle [Beauvais]. In fact, I'm going to do a week on her show and fill in, so that'll be fun. And I just heard I have to be up at four in the morning!" 

And since Kathy is officially returning to RHOBH for season 12, we can't wait to see what else she has in store. 

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

