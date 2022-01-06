How Kenzie & Maddie Ziegler Have Successfully Slid Into the DMs of These Stars

Watch : Sneak Peek: Maddie & Kenzie Ziegler's Most EMBARASSING DMs

The Ziegler sisters have successfully mastered the delicate art of the DM slide.

Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler proved as much during the latest episode of E!'s Down in the DMs as they both revealed that they're not afraid to send the first message, regardless if it's a crush or someone they simply admire on the receiving end.

"The way I met my boyfriend actually, I slid into his DMs," Kenzie said of her TikTok star boyfriend Tacoda Dubbs, though Maddie took credit for the idea, adding, "I told her to do it! That was my doing."

"It was very funny," Kenzie continued. "I think I just said 'hey.' I think it was a very casual slide in the DM...We were just talking about, like, 'What are you doing for Thanksgiving?'"

The pair quickly exchanged numbers and, according to Maddie, "literally started FaceTiming that day and didn't stop FaceTiming until you were boyfriend and girlfriend."