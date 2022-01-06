Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli Share Matching Photos of Snow Day in Denver

These snowy pics might melt your heart.
Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Love is Blind's Giannina Gibelli just subtly confirmed their romance.
While the reality TV couple has yet to share a PDA pic, they have been alluding to their budding relationship by posting photos that appear to be taken at the exact same locations.
That pattern continued on Wednesday, Jan. 5, when both stars shared images of themselves enjoying a recent snow day in Denver, Colo., where Blake currently resides.
The Bachelorette alum's carousel of photos saw him don a tan peacoat, black hoodie, blue jeans and boots as he chilled on his snow-covered patio furniture in his backyard. "Winter is finally here in Denver," he wrote. "Only took till January."
Hours before Blake's post, Giannina shared a very similar view on her Instagram.
Her photo set, simply captioned "the last couple of days," saw her posing in front of a very familiar snowy backyard and patio furniture set as well as snapshots of her playing in the snow, going for ice cream, and visiting an art exhibition in the local Denver area.
Fans were quick to pick up on Giannina's change of scenery. "Oh she a Colorado girl now!!" One commented.
Or, as another fan succinctly put it, "Blake's house!"
Blake and Giannina first sparked dating rumors when keen-eyed fans noticed that they were snapping photos from what appeared to be the same locations. Adding more fuel to the relationship fire, they also shared similar captions on their New Year's Eve posts.
A source close to Blake told E! News that the couple bonded over their reality TV experiences and just recently started seeing one another.
"It's very new and they aren't rushing anything," the source said. "Blake thinks she is a really fun and down-to-earth girl."