This Surprise Righteous Gemstones Guest Star Has Us Praising the Lord

Watch : "The Righteous Gemstones" Stars Dish on Season Two

Joe Jonas is back to his acting ways.

In the season two premiere of The Righteous Gemstones, the Jonas Brothers singer made a cameo, singing and line dancing alongside stars Danny McBride, Cassidy Freeman, Eric André and Jessica Lowe in episode two, titled "After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come."

It seems that the "Lovebug" artist is striking out on his own—at least, in the Righteous Gemstones cinematic universe. When the singer is introduced to Jesse (McBride) and Amber (Freeman) as an investor in the Lisson's Christian resort, Zion's Landing, he tells the crew that he has nothing but "love" for the rest of the Jo-Bros, "but sometimes you just gotta go solo."

"This is just a special opportunity. I've always wanted to be a hotelier ever since I was a little kid," Jonas said, casually sipping a drink in his cheetah-print poncho and cowboy hat. "My brothers are always giving me s--t, saying it's a wack idea and this and that."