Meet the Tantalizing Cast of Too Hot to Handle Season 3

Watch : "Too Hot to Handle" Stars Share Favorite Moments

In the words of Nelly, it's getting hot in here.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Netflix introduced the world to the 12 women and men who are joining the cast of Too Hot to Handle season three. As usual, they're all strikingly attractive humans who lead healthy sex lives and aren't looking to resolve their commitment issues anytime soon.

Among the dozen contestants, there's 29-year-old Harry, a tree surgeon from the United Kingdom, who claims that he's a dead ringer for Harry Styles. (We'll let you be the judge of that.) Per his bio, his " infectious laugh and persona make him the ultimate 'secret' player."

Unfortunately, it seems Harry won't be a match for Georgia, as she has a major case of Bieber Fever. The 26-year-old Aussie "loves a bad boy and her celebrity crush is Justin Bieber," Netflix wrote. "She plans on getting to know anyone with his features; Blonde, toned and tattooed."

While there aren't any self-proclaimed Bieber lookalikes, there are a few men who may catch Georgia's eye.