Proof Kim Kardashian’s Latest Bikini Selfie Is Her Sexiest Yet

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ALL SMILES in the Bahamas

One Bahama Mama coming right up.



In case you haven't heard, Kim Kardashian is currently enjoying a little fun in the sun in the Bahamas with Pete Davidson. In fact, on Jan. 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was seen out on a boat ride with the Saturday Night Live comedian.



The following day, on Jan. 6, the mom of four shared a selfie, captioning a photo of her brown bikini with Mariah Carey lyrics, "Sweet, sweet fantasy baby." The magazine included in Kim's photo hails from last April, so although it might be a throwback, her latest pic does come in the midst of her tropical getaway with Pete.

When it comes to her current vacation, the couple's trip is just further proof that things have been smooth sailing ever since the two began dating last November. But, the extent of their romance goes beyond pictures and palm trees, with a source previously telling E! News that things between the pair are "getting very serious."