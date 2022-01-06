TikToker Candice "Candi" Murley Dies "Unexpectedly" at 36

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The TikTok community is mourning the death of Candice Murley.

According to an obituary, the content creator passed away at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, Jan. 2. She was 36 years old.

A cause of death was not revealed, but on a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses, her sister Marsha McEvoy wrote Candice's death was "very unexpected" and a "massive shock" to their family, one that has left their hearts "torn apart."

"Candice was so full of life and always lived life her own way," Marsha stated. "She was full of energy and loved to dance & listen to her music; can't forget about her Bingo, oh how she loved her Bingo."

But most of all, Marsha wrote on the GoFundMe page, she loved her son, Maxwell, and her family "dearly," and, "we also can't forget her cat Stash."

"We just know she is dancing in the sky now, we all know how much she believed in Heaven, she is certainly there," Marsha continued. "We hope she is happy and free at last away from all her struggles and be her happy and carefree self forever in eternity. Perhaps the stars are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy."