TikToker Candice "Candi" Murley Dies "Unexpectedly" at 36

The TikTok community is mourning the death of Candice Murley.
According to an obituary, the content creator passed away at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, Jan. 2. She was 36 years old.
A cause of death was not revealed, but on a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses, her sister Marsha McEvoy wrote Candice's death was "very unexpected" and a "massive shock" to their family, one that has left their hearts "torn apart."
"Candice was so full of life and always lived life her own way," Marsha stated. "She was full of energy and loved to dance & listen to her music; can't forget about her Bingo, oh how she loved her Bingo."
But most of all, Marsha wrote on the GoFundMe page, she loved her son, Maxwell, and her family "dearly," and, "we also can't forget her cat Stash."
"We just know she is dancing in the sky now, we all know how much she believed in Heaven, she is certainly there," Marsha continued. "We hope she is happy and free at last away from all her struggles and be her happy and carefree self forever in eternity. Perhaps the stars are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy."
Candice had two TikTok accounts with a combined fan base of about 44,000 followers. Her last video was shared before her passing on Jan. 2.
"Most people knew her as Candi—famous famous for her TikToks," Marsha wrote. "She had a fan base like no other, she was entertainment at her best, with her dancing and her cooking, and let's not forget her scatter singing with her mic. Let's now look back at all her videos and keep them as our keepsakes to keep us smiling while we deal with this loss, she will be missed terribly by many."
After learning of Candice's death, several social media users took to TikTok to pay tribute, with one follower declaring the platform "will never be the same!!" Added another, "Rip we love u so much."
E! News has reached out to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Newfoundland and Labrador for comment but has yet to hear back.