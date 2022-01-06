Ozark's Gripping Season 4 Trailer Is Proof the Stakes Are Even Higher

Watch : Laura Linney Gushes Over "Ozark" at 2019 Emmys

Ozark is going out with a bang.

When season three of Ozark concluded, the Byrdes had tied up a few loose ends and were starting to see the light at the end of the metaphorical tunnel. But in the season four trailer, released on Thursday, Jan. 4, it's clear that things are only going to get worse before they can get better.

Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are now working for Navarro cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), who tells the couple, "You will use your influence. I will walk away from my business, I will be free of the threat of arrest or assassination and move freely to the United States."

If they are able to pull it off, Omar says, Marty and Wendy will "be free of your obligation to me."

And though Helen (Janet McTeer) has been dealt with—she was shot by the cartel in the season three finale—they face new threats as they join the cartel's ranks.