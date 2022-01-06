Save 50% During the Epic, Can't Miss Spanx End of Season Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spanx has become a go-to for shapewear, activewear, loungewear, and more. With sizes ranging from XS to 3X, there are many fashionable options. Celebs including Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Chrishell Stause, Nina Dobrev, Kelsea Ballerini, Busy Philipps, and Heather Altman have been spotted in Spanx's Booty Boost Legging.

The Spanx faux leather leggings are another wardrobe staple. Just ask Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Hudson, Shay Mitchell, Tia Mowry, Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Jana Kramer, Tyra Banks, Kelsea Ballerini, Donatella Versace, Erin Andrews, Cynthia Bailey, and Cameran Eubanks.

Spanx is a favorite brand among celebs and the E! News shopping editors. If you want to try out the brand or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, now is the best time to shop because the Spanx End of Season Sale is here through Tuesday, January 11th at 11:59 PM ET. Just use the promo code SALE to get an additional 30% off all sale styles. A sale on sale? This means you can get some of the most-coveted Spanx items at a 50% discount. That's an immediate "add to cart."

There are so many great picks, but just in case you need help narrowing things down, here are a few of our must-have Spanx deals. Get your shop on before these sell out!