Save 50% During the Epic, Can't Miss Spanx End of Season Sale

Spanx has become a go-to for shapewear, activewear, loungewear, and more. With sizes ranging from XS to 3X, there are many fashionable options. Celebs including Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Chrishell Stause, Nina Dobrev, Kelsea Ballerini, Busy Philipps, and Heather Altman have been spotted in Spanx's Booty Boost Legging.
The Spanx faux leather leggings are another wardrobe staple. Just ask Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Hudson, Shay Mitchell, Tia Mowry, Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Jana Kramer, Tyra Banks, Kelsea Ballerini, Donatella Versace, Erin Andrews, Cynthia Bailey, and Cameran Eubanks.
Spanx is a favorite brand among celebs and the E! News shopping editors. If you want to try out the brand or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, now is the best time to shop because the Spanx End of Season Sale is here through Tuesday, January 11th at 11:59 PM ET. Just use the promo code SALE to get an additional 30% off all sale styles. A sale on sale? This means you can get some of the most-coveted Spanx items at a 50% discount. That's an immediate "add to cart."
There are so many great picks, but just in case you need help narrowing things down, here are a few of our must-have Spanx deals. Get your shop on before these sell out!
Spanx Velvet Leggings
These prove that leggings can be cozy and chic at the same time. They are designed with that signature Spanx tummy-shaping Power Waistband and they're made with super soft, velvet fabric. There's no center seam, which means you'll have zero possibility of the highly dreaded camel toe. You can be casual or dressed up in these. There are so many styling possibilities.
These are available in four colors. Warning: you may want them all.
Spanx Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings
If you're trying to get on your fitness game in 2022, these leggings are a true essential. They're made from a textured, sweat-wicking, breathable fabric with a 4-way stretch that accommodates all of your movements. And, of course, this is Spanx, so the leggings sculpt your body. And, once again, there's zero camel toe possibility since there isn't a center seam.
You can also get these in a plum color.
Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants
How chic are these? You get the comfort and sculpt of Spanx leggings in a stylish faux suede fabric with a flare leg. These will become your new favorite, no doubt. They also come in chocolate brown.
Spanx Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit
You can never have too many bodysuits. They are sleek, incredibly flattering, and they pair with everything you own. Wear this with pants, jeans, skirts, shorts... you name it, it works. This bodysuit is made from ultra-soft, smoothing fabric. You can wear it on its own or as a layering piece under a blazer or sweater.
Spanx Power Conceal-Her Extended Length Short
This is Spanx, so of course, we had to throw in some shapewear. These sculpting shorts are lightweight and comfy. These are the perfect canvas to wear underneath your favorite outfit. The shorts smooth without feeling constricting. They're also great to prevent the ever-dreaded chub rub, especially if you have to wear a dress for a long day (i.e. brides and bridesmaids, this is an ESSENTIAL). Oh, and let's not forget there are no visible panty lines with these.
Spanx The Get Moving Skort
This skort is everything. You can the look of a skirt and the comfort of shorts. This is great on the tennis court, obviously, but you can great creative styling this one for cold weather with a pair of black tights or some leather booties.
For anyone who's athletically inclined, the short has a built-in liner that stays put while you're on the move. It's made from sweat-wicking fabric too. There are even some hidden pockets to store your small essentials like your keys, credit card, and phone.
Spanx Cropped Flare Jeans
These pants have an easy-to-wear, pull-on design that shapes your waist and eliminates "muffin top." The pants are made with "no-show Gut Check" technology, which smooths your stomach, firms your rear, and guarantees endless compliments. And, who wouldn't want all that?
Spanx Satin Cropped Wide Leg Pant
How luxurious are these Spanx satin pants? They are the most comfortable to lounge in and they are incredibly chic for a night out. Oh, and there's no need to worry about dry cleaning because these are machine washable. What's not to love?
Spanx Bra-Dacious Lightly Lined Full Figure Bra
This bra is available in cup sizes from DDD to G. It provides superior support for fuller chests and premium coverage. It even has side-boning for additional support.
Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
These pants are super soft and a staple for your wardrobe since they're highly functional: hello, pockets! They have a pull-on design, a completely smooth front, and tummy-shaping properties. They're available in two colors with petite, regular, and tall lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Spanx Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
These pants have high-rise coverage and a shaping waistband. They're the perfect match for your t-shirts, sweaters, tank tops, blazers, and everything in between. These are so comfy that you'll end up wearing these around the house. They're available in two colors with petite, regular, and tall lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Spanx Medium Impact Sports Bra
This is part-sports bra and part-swimwear. It's chlorine and saltwater-resistant, which means you can wear this from gym to swim. It provides support for moderately intense workouts and it has dig-free straps and mesh ventilations for increased breathability. It brings a cloud-level comfort to your workout and a 4-way stretch for flexibility. This will be your new go-to for spin class, swimming, power walking, and more.
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Thes soft twill pants are a style you can wear throughout the year. These comfy pants shape your stomach with a completely smooth front. They have functional pockets too. You can rock these in warmer weather with sandals or you can wear them with booties when the temperatures drop. These come in three colors and three lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Tank
Stay cool, even when you work up a sweat. The tank is made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric that always keeps your comfortable. These tanks are such an essential for anyone who loves to be active or even if you just live in a warm climate.
If you want to find out why so many celebs love the Spanx Booty Boost Leggings, here's everything you need to know.