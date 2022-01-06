This Radiance-Boosting, Anti-Aging Serum Has 72.6K "Loves" at Sephora & It’s 50% Off Today Only

If you're on the fence about buying the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum, it has 72.6K "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Check out these reviews from fans of the product.

"I had been dealing with outbreaks on my chin for months now and was trying a variety of things to get my skin get back to its normal state. I don't know why I waited so long to use the serum. As soon as I started using genefique my skin calmed down tremendously. Now I don't get new outbreaks and my scaring is visibly fading away," a fan revealed.

Another shopper said, "I can't go without it. This is a miracle elixir in a glass bottle. Immediately after application, my skin feels instantly smoother and looks even. I'll never stop using it."

A customer explained, "I realized how great it is for my skin. I think the bottle lasted me about 6 months and that whole time I didn't get a single cystic pimple, barely any breakouts at all, and my skin was so glowy and even. But now since i ran out like 3 weeks ago I have two cyclic pimples on my chin…coincidence?? I think not!!!! I'll be going to get more tomorrow if the price is making you second guess it just get it. it's worth it!!"

A Sephora shopper described this is a "holy grail" product, adding, "I have used this for 2 years and recently repurchased the large container- which should tell you everything you need to know at this price. At 60, I have trouble maintaining my moisture barrier and this works like a charm. It has eliminated my breakouts and plays nicely with other products. Holy grail for me."

One shared, "Super gentle on the face! I have sensitive and dry skin but this DID NOT cause breakout or any redness. It may seem a bit pricey but it lasted me a very long time." And it's half off today, so it's definitely worth the price.

Someone called this a "must have serum," elaborating, "I literally have a dozen serums and now only use the Genifique. My skin feels amazing, and glows. Consistency is key! I use morning and night. Absolutely love the stuff!"

Another said, "I started fine lines and dull skin, after I start using it only a week I felt clear difference, my skin look hydrated ,glowing and younger, really wanna stock up more so that I won't run out of product"

"My aunt turned me on to this when I saw how radiant her skin looked and asked what she was using. It's expensive but worth it. Not sure how to explain what it does exactly—but my skin and makeup always look smooth and fantastic whenever I apply this beforehand," a shopper wrote.