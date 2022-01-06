Cameron Diaz Says Her Love With Benji Madden Is "Passionate and Deep" in Anniversary Message

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's love is the sweetest thing.
The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Jan. 5, and Benji took to Instagram to reflect on their life together.
"Today 7 years married," the 42-year-old musician wrote. "Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!"
Cameron then headed to the comments section to send a loving message of her own. "I [love] YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY," the 49-year-old actress added. "Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS."
Benji and Cameron met through his sister-in-law Nicole Richie and brother Joel Madden and began dating in 2014.
"The first thing I saw when I first met my husband, I was like, 'He's hot!'" the Charlie's Angels alum said on a 2016 episode of Andy Cohen's Radio Andy. "Like, because I hadn't met him before. I was like, 'He's hot...Like, how come I didn't know this before?' And we had just never been in the same circle. And then I saw him, like, a year later, I saw him again and was like, 'Wait a second, still hot!'"
As Cameron explained to Cohen, she had known Nicole and Joel for a "couple years" before she was formally introduced to Benji at a barbecue at her house. Joel had asked if he could invite his sibling and fellow Good Charlotte member, and Cameron agreed. The rest, as they say, is history. "And then he walked in the door," she said, "and I was like, ‘You!'"
Less than a year later, in January 2015, Cameron and Benji tied the knot. In 2020, they announced they'd welcomed their first child together: a daughter named Raddix.
"It's just amazing," she told Jimmy Fallon that year. "It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We're just so happy."
